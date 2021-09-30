Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,769,000 after purchasing an additional 106,989 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Linde by 25.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Linde by 81.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Shares of LIN opened at $299.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

