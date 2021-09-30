Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 30,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,199% from the average daily volume of 2,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $2.15 price target on Línea Directa Aseguradora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

