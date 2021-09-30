LinkEye Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $914,101.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LinkEye has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00065110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00102070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00135708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,425.47 or 1.00239754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.13 or 0.06886010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.00753692 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

