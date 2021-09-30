Liquity (LQTY) Market Capitalization Tops $49.03 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00010543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $49.03 million and $856,360.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00065755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00137373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.79 or 0.99814690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.63 or 0.06874823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.00761448 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,969 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

