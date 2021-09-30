Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Buys £30,000 in Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Christopher Sellers bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Literacy Capital stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.56. The company has a market cap of £180 million and a PE ratio of 4.85. Literacy Capital plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.61 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early stage investments, direct private equity investments, special situations, fund investments and co investments with private equity managers. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA between Â£1 million ($1.12 Million) and Â£5 million ($5.62 Million).

