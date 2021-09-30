Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) Insider Buys £30,000 in Stock

Literacy Capital plc (LON:BOOK) insider Christopher Sellers bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).
Literacy Capital stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 258.56. The company has a market cap of £180 million and a PE ratio of 4.85. Literacy Capital plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.61 ($2.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310 ($4.05).
About Literacy Capital
