Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 7.2%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 64,214 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,581,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 21.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,001,000 after acquiring an additional 374,162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the period. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.