Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.60.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of TSE:LAC traded up C$1.41 on Thursday, reaching C$27.56. 591,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,338. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of -50.22. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of C$11.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.64.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.