Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 7.1%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$28.14 and last traded at C$28.00. 163,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 759,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 56.64, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -51.41.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

