Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Up 2,041.8% in September

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, an increase of 2,041.8% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of LTUM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,180. Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

