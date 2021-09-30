Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 80.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $91.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

