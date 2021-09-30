Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 24,933.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of LVVV stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 2,344,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Livewire Ergogenics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.
About Livewire Ergogenics
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Livewire Ergogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livewire Ergogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.