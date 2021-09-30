Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 24,933.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,264,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LVVV stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 2,344,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Livewire Ergogenics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

About Livewire Ergogenics

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc focuses on special purpose real estate asset management, research, product development, acquisition and management of legal, fully controlled and contained turnkey production facilities for cannabis-based products and services. It also focuses on production and distribution of other wellness products.

