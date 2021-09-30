Loews Corp Buys 799,509 Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Loews Corp raised its stake in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) by 281.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,509 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp owned approximately 2.08% of Perpetua Resources worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,240. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $312.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

