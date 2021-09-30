Loews Corp Has $7.11 Million Stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Loews Corp raised its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 231,409 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp owned 0.40% of Pretium Resources worth $7,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 0.72. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $152.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

