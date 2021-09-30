Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Lordstown Motors stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 31,200,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,974,841. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

