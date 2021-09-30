Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.81. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 316,803 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

