Lua Token Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lua Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lua Token

Lua Token is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

