LunchMoney Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $437,856.11 and approximately $179.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00117736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00167955 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,730,678 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.