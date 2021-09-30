Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.84

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.84 and traded as low as C$9.25. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$9.26, with a volume of 155,508 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUG shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$13.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.84.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

In other news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total value of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

