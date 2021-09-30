LUXCoin Trading Down 3.2% Over Last Week (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market cap of $798,005.27 and $142.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,273.58 or 1.00036594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00078353 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00371673 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00697024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00238326 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001559 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,198,628 coins and its circulating supply is 12,191,395 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

