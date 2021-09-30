Lympo (LYM) Price Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $258,884.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00054045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00117698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00166940 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.