Lympo Market Token (LMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $418,506.00

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Lympo Market Token has a market cap of $4.30 million and $418,506.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00065110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00102070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.00135708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,425.47 or 1.00239754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.13 or 0.06886010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.51 or 0.00753692 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

