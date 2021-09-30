Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNONF remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,333. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.
About Lynx Global Digital Finance
