Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) Short Interest Update

Lynx Global Digital Finance Co. (OTCMKTS:CNONF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNONF remained flat at $$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,333. Lynx Global Digital Finance has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

About Lynx Global Digital Finance

Lynx Global Digital Finance Corporation provides financial technology, solutions, and services for merchants, financial institutions, and other B2B industry partners by integrating to the Lynx digital payment platform. Its payment solutions are powered by a suite of payment technologies and services.

