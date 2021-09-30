M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $724.58

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 724.58 ($9.47) and traded as high as GBX 809.91 ($10.58). M.P. Evans Group shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.32), with a volume of 66,120 shares traded.

MPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) price objective on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 735.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 724.58. The company has a market cap of £431.11 million and a PE ratio of 13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. M.P. Evans Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile (LON:MPE)

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.