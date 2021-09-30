Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,557 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,763,000 after buying an additional 31,207 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 72,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA opened at $189.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $197.50. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

