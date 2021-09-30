Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

