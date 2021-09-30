Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 433.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 327,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 41,743 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Wedbush boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock opened at $69.78 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.