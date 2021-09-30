Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,343 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $208.14 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $213.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

