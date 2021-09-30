Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 21,600 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 160.9% in the second quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.