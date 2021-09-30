Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 2,632 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $19,169,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

CINF stock opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $125.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

