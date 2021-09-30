Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 8,827 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,827 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444,232 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,117 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $58,883,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.73. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.10 and a 1 year high of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

