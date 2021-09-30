MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Buys $2,064,000.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 621,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,136. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

MGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

