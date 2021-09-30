MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.20

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.20 and traded as low as C$19.84. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$19.88, with a volume of 213,830 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.44.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a current ratio of 95.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.