Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MAGE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333. Magellan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

