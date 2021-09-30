Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MAGE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333. Magellan Gold has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.
About Magellan Gold
