Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $96.45

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$96.45 and traded as high as C$104.25. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$104.25, with a volume of 1,700 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEQ shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$110.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.45. The firm has a market cap of C$974.22 million and a P/E ratio of 4.16.
About Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ)
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
