Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) is Globeflex Capital L P’s 10th Largest Position

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,489 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats comprises 0.9% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.31% of Malibu Boats worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,831,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

MBUU stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.20. 1,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,279. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.80 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

