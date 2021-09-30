Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Shares Down 29.6%

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) shares traded down 29.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.64 and last traded at $29.64. 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Man Wah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Man Wah alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.