Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 1,144.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 48,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,515. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.

Get Manganese X Energy alerts:

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Manganese X Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manganese X Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.