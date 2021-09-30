Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 1,144.4% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. 48,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,515. Manganese X Energy has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30.
About Manganese X Energy
