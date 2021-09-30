Mango Markets (MNGO) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $297.20 million and $2.38 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00065052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.85 or 0.00101906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.41 or 0.00138078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,211.31 or 1.00430430 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,968.23 or 0.06898667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.00767578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

