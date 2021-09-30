Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce $164.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.54 million to $164.30 million. Manhattan Associates posted sales of $149.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $647.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.01 million to $648.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $693.45 million to $700.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.25 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $50,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

