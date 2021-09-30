Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQCU) Shares Down 0.4%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. 16,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 38,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

