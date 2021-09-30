Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,674 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Marathon Petroleum worth $45,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC stock opened at $61.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.