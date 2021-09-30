Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Trading Up 6.5%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the exploration and development of base and precious metal projects principally in Chile. It focuses in the operation of SCM Berta, Marimaca and Ivan, Celeste and Llancahue projects. The company was founded by Michael D. Philpot and Alan J. Stephens on September 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

