Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of MRTMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12. Maritime Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.