Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in September

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRTMF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,865. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12. Maritime Resources has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

