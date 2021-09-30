Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Markel worth $92,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Markel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Markel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 185,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,417,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,207.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,239.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,209.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.