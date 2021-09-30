Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.96

Shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKFG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Markforged alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.