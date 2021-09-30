Marlin (POND) Price Tops $0.0803 on Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Marlin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $59.16 million and $16.48 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00103969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,099.50 or 1.00410068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.03 or 0.06919367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.19 or 0.00764586 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

