Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 33,159 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Get Mason Industrial Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $4,067,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter worth $3,339,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter worth $1,265,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,939 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Mason Industrial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mason Industrial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.