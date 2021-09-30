Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after buying an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after buying an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $349.66. 145,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,201. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.57 and a 200 day moving average of $367.33. The firm has a market cap of $345.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.