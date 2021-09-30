Matrix AI Network (MAN) Achieves Market Cap of $11.72 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00348917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000649 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

