Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $740.20

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.20 ($9.67) and traded as high as GBX 839 ($10.96). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 825 ($10.78), with a volume of 65,296 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 762.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 740.20. The stock has a market cap of £410.78 million and a P/E ratio of 165.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.50. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

About Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

